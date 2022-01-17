Loop Capital Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a top pick rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

