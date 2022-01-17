Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.43.
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
