Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

