Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

