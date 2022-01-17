Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $77.58 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

