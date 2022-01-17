Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $98.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

