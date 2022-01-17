Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,345 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,435,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

