Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 445.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.