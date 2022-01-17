Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,760 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $262.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

