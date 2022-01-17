Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $189.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.98 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

