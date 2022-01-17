Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.17 ($2.26).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 119.86 ($1.63) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of £32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.