LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $121,661,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $89,998,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $15.02 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

