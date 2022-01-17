Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells $210,476.28 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74.
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
