Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells $210,476.28 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

