Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,225.0 days.
Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Yamada has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
About Yamada
