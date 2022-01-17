Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,225.0 days.

Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Yamada has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.