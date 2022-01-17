Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Decreases By 33.3%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WNARF has been the topic of several research reports. downgraded shares of Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Western Areas alerts:

WNARF opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.