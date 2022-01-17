Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

