Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in News by 14.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.