Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

