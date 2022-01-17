Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.12% of PetMed Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

