Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

NYSE M opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

