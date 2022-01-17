Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,191,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,613,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,577,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $48.52 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

