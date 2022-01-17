Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

AFIB opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 482,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

