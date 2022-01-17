Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.28.

TSCO opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.07. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

