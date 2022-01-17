Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Lowered to $10.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of HNST opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. Research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

