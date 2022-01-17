Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Major Shareholder Buys $938,232.48 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

