Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Major Shareholder Buys $938,232.48 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.