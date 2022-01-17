Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of NewMarket worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NewMarket by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $350.44 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $428.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

