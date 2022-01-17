Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

