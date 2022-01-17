Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.45% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of XLSR opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

