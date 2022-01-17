PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LXP stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.