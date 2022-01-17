PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

