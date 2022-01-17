Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $794,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.