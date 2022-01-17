Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,044 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

EWC stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

