PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. Yandex has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

