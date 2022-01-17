Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

