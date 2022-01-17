Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

