Deutsche Bank AG Sells 137,787 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,787 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

