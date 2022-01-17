Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 14,673 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,422,660. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

