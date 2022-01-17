Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.74 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Brunswick worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after buying an additional 85,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

