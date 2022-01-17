Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 415,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

