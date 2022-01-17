Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.68) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,132 ($56.09) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,776.66 ($51.26) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,795.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,649.43. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225 ($57.35).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

