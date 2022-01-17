Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 135.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

