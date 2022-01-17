Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter.

PBE opened at $63.94 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

