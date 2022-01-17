Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

MLCO stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

