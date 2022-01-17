Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

