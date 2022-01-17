Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $25.26.

