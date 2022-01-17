Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 468,949 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

