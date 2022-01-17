Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 80.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.0% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

PCRX stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.