Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,463 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ternium by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 93.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 149,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Several research firms have commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

