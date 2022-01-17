Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $25.63 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

