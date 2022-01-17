Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $37.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.