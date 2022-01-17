iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 267,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $34.72.

